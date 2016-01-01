To access streaming classes: 1. If you are new to the studio please fill out our waiver here: https://www.scarboroughmaineyoga.com/waiver-of-liability.html 2. Check into Mind Body through the SY schedule for the Streaming Classes just like you would for any other class. 3. To attend free classes, you will find a Meeting ID in the Class Description that you can enter into your Zoom Account. Or use the URL invite link, also found in the Class Description to connect directly. 4. To use the meeting ID you must create an account with Zoom. (If you watch these classes on a mobile device, download the app.) Log in to your Zoom and enter the meeting ID that you found in the class description. 5. Please join about 10 - 15 minutes before class time so that the teacher can check you in. 6. Once we move to paid classes you will receive the Meeting ID and link to the class 10-15 minutes prior to class via email. 7. You'll want to have your yoga mat, a couple of blankets or pillows, blocks and a strap (or, other items that work just as well: towels, a few hardcover books, etc). 8. The Teacher will mute all participants once the class starts. 9. You can select to have the video of yourself on or off. It's a steep learning curve we're getting there! Thank you for your patience! ANDREA